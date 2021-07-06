Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor's pup Panda joins them for Pilates workout; WATCH what happens next

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have now begun Pilates sessions together. Recently, they took their pet dog Panda with them for a workout and shared a glimpse of what happened inside the class.

Popular starlets Janhvi Kapoor and often share a sneak peek of their life on their respective social media handles and fans love every bit of those. The two have also begun heading to the same Pilates class and nowadays, they've been getting snapped post their workout sessions. However, recently, a special furry friend joined Janhvi and Khushi at their pilates class and it was none other than their pet dog Panda. Janhvi also shared a glimpse of what happened inside after Panda joined her and Khushi at the class.

Taking to her Instagram story, Janhvi shared a boomerang video where we can see Khushi working out on the Pilates machine while the Roohi star is seen filming Panda's shenanigans at the workout. In the video, Janhvi is seen admiring her toned abs in the mirror as her sister Khushi works out on the Pilates machine. However, the cutest thing that catches all the attention is Panda sitting on Khushi while she is working out on the equipment. Seeing the cute shenanigans, Janhvi wrote, "Can dog Pilates be a thing?"

Take a look:

Earlier, amid the pandemic, Janhvi and Khushi shared several cute moments on social media while spending time with their pup Panda at home. Janhvi even featured with Panda on the cover of a fashion magazine and the cute photos of the two took over the internet. Khushi too has previously shared several photos with her pet Panda on her social media handle.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will now be seen in Good Luck Jerry that is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, she also has Dostana 2. Khushi, on the other hand, is reportedly gearing up for her big Bollywood debut.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor keeps things trendy and chic in an all white outfit; Yay or Nay?

Credits :Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×