Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi look stunning in sarees as they pose for a family photo with parents Sridevi & Boney

This throwback photo featuring Sridevi with Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor is every bit nostalgic. Check it out right here.

Photographer Daboo Ratnani has been sharing major throwback photos as he has completed 25 long years in the industry. All of his photos have sure been garnering quite a lot of attention but yesterday, he happens to have shared a gem of a piece, a photo that feels like major nostalgia now. Yes! It is a family photo of with Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and and we cannot help but look at it in complete adulation.

The photo has all four of them taking to traditional outfits and what has our attention a little more is how Janhvi dressed in saree continues to look like a spitting image of mother Sridevi. In the photo, all the three ladies have taken to stunning sarees and look as beautiful as ever while Boney has opted for a kurta pyjama with a Sherwani dupatta. Janhvi is seen holding onto both Sridevi and Khushi's hand while Boney has his arms around Sridevi.

Check out the nostalgic photo of Sridevi with Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor right here:

Meanwhile, it was on February 24, 2018, that the legendary actress Sridevi left the world for heavenly abode. On her second death anniversary this year, Janhvi went on to share some unseen photos of hers and it left everyone a little emotional looking at them. Time and again, all of them remember Sridevi through photos, leaving us all speechless.

