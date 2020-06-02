Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi & mom Sridevi don similar outfits during their Maldives vacation in a throwback PHOTO

Ardent fans of late Sridevi should not miss the throwback picture from her Maldives vacation in which she can be seen posing with daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi kapoor. Check it out.

It has been two years since the legendary actress passed away leaving the entire Bollywood film industry grief-stricken post getting the sad news. The yesteryear diva won millions of hearts through her stellar performance in movies and ruled the filmy world during the 80s and 90s. Fans still reminisce fond memories of the late actress through her movies and the throwback pictures and videos shared by her family members and other loved ones on social media from time to time.

We have now come across yet another throwback picture of the actress on social media which happens to be from one of her family vacations in the exotic locale of Maldives. Sridevi is seen posing for the picture with none other than her daughters themselves, Janhvi Kapoor and . The three of them can be seen donning similar outfits in the picture which speaks tons about how they enjoyed the vacation together back then. Sridevi can be seen wearing a blue spaghetti top and denim shorts while Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, is clad in a white shirt and shorts. Khushi Kapoor is seen wearing a white crop top and a pair of blue shorts. The three ladies flash their beaming smiles while posing for the camera. Boney Kapoor was, however, missing from the scene.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Khushi, Sridevi and Janhvi enjoying their holidays at Maldives-Lyba pic.twitter.com/HggMytQAIB — Janhvi Kapoor FC (JanhviLovers) December 31, 2013

2nd June also marks the 24th wedding anniversary of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Fans and family members of the actress including Boney Kapoor himself have shared multiple throwback pictures thereby remembering her on the special day. Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, the actress has followed her mother’s footsteps and made her debut in 2018 with the movie Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

(ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi with an unseen photo of late actress with Boney Kapoor on their anniversary)

Credits :Twitter

