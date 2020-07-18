Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi & mom Sridevi spending quality time in a throwback PHOTO makes for an endearing sight

Take a look at one of the throwback pictures of Janhvi Kapoor, her sister Khushi Kapoor and mom Sridevi. This picture was clicked during one of their trips.

Janhvi Kapoor won millions of hearts when she made her debut in the Bollywood film industry with the movie Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter that was released in 2018. The actress has some interesting projects lined up in her kitty as of now much to the excitement of her fans. There is no doubt about this fact that Janhvi is a spitting image of her late mom who was one of the most popular actresses of her time.

Fans of the late actress still reminisce about her fond memories either through movies or through some old pictures. We have now chanced upon a rare throwback picture of Sridevi with her daughters Janhvi and Khushi that makes for an endearing sight. The three of them can be seen sitting together with a few other people while posing for the picture. Sridevi looks pretty in a light brown shirt dress while Janhvi, on the other hand, is wearing a black outfit. Khushi who is sitting at the corner is seen wearing a red and white outfit.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Sridevi passed away in 2018 leaving the entire nation heartbroken. However, her legacy is now carried forward by daughter Janhvi Kapoor. The latter is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Janhvi will then be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the horror-comedy Roohi Afzana. The actress is a part of Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakhsya.

