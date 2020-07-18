  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi & mom Sridevi spending quality time in a throwback PHOTO makes for an endearing sight

Take a look at one of the throwback pictures of Janhvi Kapoor, her sister Khushi Kapoor and mom Sridevi. This picture was clicked during one of their trips.
Mumbai
Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi & mom Sridevi spending quality time in a throwback PHOTO makes for an endearing sightJanhvi Kapoor, Khushi & mom Sridevi spending quality time in a throwback PHOTO makes for an endearing sight
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Janhvi Kapoor won millions of hearts when she made her debut in the Bollywood film industry with the movie Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter that was released in 2018. The actress has some interesting projects lined up in her kitty as of now much to the excitement of her fans. There is no doubt about this fact that Janhvi is a spitting image of her late mom Sridevi who was one of the most popular actresses of her time.

Fans of the late actress still reminisce about her fond memories either through movies or through some old pictures. We have now chanced upon a rare throwback picture of Sridevi with her daughters Janhvi and Khushi that makes for an endearing sight. The three of them can be seen sitting together with a few other people while posing for the picture. Sridevi looks pretty in a light brown shirt dress while Janhvi, on the other hand, is wearing a black outfit. Khushi who is sitting at the corner is seen wearing a red and white outfit.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Sridevi passed away in 2018 leaving the entire nation heartbroken. However, her legacy is now carried forward by daughter Janhvi Kapoor. The latter is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Janhvi will then be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the horror-comedy Roohi Afzana. The actress is a part of Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakhsya.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement