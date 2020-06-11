Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi’s precious childhood pic with Sridevi & Boney Kapoor is an apt Throwback Thursday treat

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are among the most popular sibling duo in Bollywood. A childhood photo of Janhvi and Khushi with their parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor is going viral and it is surely a treat for all their fans.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently spending time at home with sister and dad Boney Kapoor amid the lockdown. While the young siblings are popular for their style, Janhvi and Khushi often share their goofy side on social media with photos and videos. Not just this, being very close to their mom and late legendary star , Janhvi often shares old photos with her mom too. It has been a while since Sridevi’s demise but her fans still miss her and share old photos as tributes.

We stumbled upon one such happy family photo of little Janhvi and Khushi with late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and it is all things cute. In the throwback photo, we can see little Khushi holding on to her dad’s hand while he looks at her and flashes his smile. On the other hand, Janhvi can be seen standing with her sister and mom Sridevi. While Janhvi and Sridevi smile as they look at Boney Kapoor’s expression, little Khushi is seen with an expression of surprise on her face.

The picture perfect family photo of Janhvi and Khushi with their parents from their childhood is a sweet treat for all their fans. Recently, on Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s marriage anniversary on June 2, Janhvi shared a throwback photo of the couple on social media and remembered her late mom. Often, Janhvi shares childhood photos on her social media handle that come as a treat for all her fans.

Check our Janhvi and Khushi’s throwback photo with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor:

Meanwhile, in a recent chat with Filmfare, Janhvi spoke fondly about her mom and late legendary star Sridevi. She mentioned that Sridevi had given her tips on her dancing and in the interview, Janhvi was all praises for her mom’s dance numbers. Janhvi even mentioned that since her demise, she does not consider herself to be the lady of the house. However, she added that amid the lockdown, she realized how much her dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi depend on her. On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Roohi Afzana, Takht and Dostana 2.

