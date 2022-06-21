Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, Shanaya Kapoor celebrate The Archies star's return post film's Ooty schedule wrap; PICS

All eyes are on Janhvi Kapoor these days ever since her upcoming movie GoodLuck Jerry has been announced. Well, the movie is about to release soon and the actress is on a promotional spree. Her sisters Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are both on the verge of making their debuts. Khushi recently returned to the bay after completing her Ooty schedule of The Archies and Shanaya’s debut movie Bedhadak was also announced recently. Well, the Kapoor family celebrated The Archies star’s return post her schedule wrap. We bet you would not be able to stop yourself from looking at the picture of them posing in their shimmery short dresses.

In the pictures that Khushi Kapoor shared on her Instagram handle, we can see Janhvi Kapoor standing in the middle of Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Janhvi looked gorgeous in a purple shining bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were twinning in a shiny silver short dress. All three of them oozed oomph and looked breathtakingly gorgeous. Sharing these pics, Khushi Kapoor captioned the image with several diamond emojis. Sanjay Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, “Pretty girls” with a fire and heart emoji.

Check out Khushi Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor on Friday, took to her Instagram handle to share the first look of her upcoming film ‘GoodLuck Jerry.’ Sharing the poster, Janhvi also announced that the film will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 29. Directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by producer Aanand L Rai, GoodLuck Jerry is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila.

Talking about Khushi Kapoor, she will be making her OTT debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The team recently completed the first schedule in Ooty.

On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor will be making her debut in Shashank Khaitan’s next directorial, Bedhadak, alongside Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani, bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Shanaya was one of the many Dharma talents, that is, a crop of aspiring actors that were nurtured by Karan Johar’s production house Dharma.

ALSO READ: The Archies: Zoya Akhtar announces schedule wrap of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Agastya Nanda starrer; PIC​