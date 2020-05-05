Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi & Shanaya Kapoor give major sibling goals as they strike a pose in THIS childhood photo

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor look adorable as they strike a pose for the camera in a throwback picture shared by a fan.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been busy spending time at home with her sister amid COVID 19 lockdown. The Kapoor sisters have been indulging in fun photoshoots, painting, cooking and more amid the lockdown and often, Janhvi shares the treats with her fans on social media in the form of photos. The actress has also been sharing some amazing throwback pictures for fans on her social media account. Janhvi along with her sister is having a gala time in this quarantine period.

Recently, while surfing on the internet we came across a throwback picture of Janhvi posing with Khushi and cousin Shanaya Kapoor. In this childhood photo shared by a fan, Janhvi looks cute in a light green coloured shimmery dress with her hair tied behind, on the other hand, Khushi looks adorable donning a brown coloured top flashing her cute smile showing her broken tooth, while Shanya looks pretty wearing a white dress. While Janhvi and Khushi look excited and are all smiles while posing for the camera, Shanaya gives a serious expression while posing. But the three look adorable as they strike pose for a perfect picture.

Meanwhile, Janvhi had a couple of releases coming soon, however, everything has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown extension, a new release date may be announced for the same. It also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has ’s multistarrer Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. The entire entertainment industry has come to a halt, of sorts, with no clarity on when things will go back to normal after all.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor's picture here:

