Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi's throwback PHOTO with Sridevi & Boney Kapoor from their Swiss vacay looks endearing

Sridevi left for her heavenly abode in 2018 but we still cherish her memories through movies or old photos. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture of the actress with daughters Janhvi, Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor.

Legendary actress passed away in 2018 leaving many of her fans, well-wishers, and loved ones grief-stricken. The stunning diva has a true epitome of style, beauty, and perfection. Sridevi had shown her acting prowess in every movie in which she had acted. The talented actress has left behind a deep void in the film industry that will be difficult to fill in the coming years. Fans often cherish the fond memories of the actress through pictures, videos, or movies.

As we speak of this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of Sridevi in which she can be seen posing with husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and . It happens to be a picture from the time when the entire family had gone for an exotic vacation to Switzerland. Sridevi can be seen wearing a loose brown cardigan and black jeans. Janhvi, on the other hand, is wearing a red top and skin-coloured pants. Khushi is clad in a black jacket and jeans. Needless to say, this perfect picture of the family is truly an endearing sight.

With her family during vacations in Switzerland - Admin Shreya pic.twitter.com/2IuYOfHsQE — Janhvi Kapoor FC (JanhviLovers) October 14, 2013

Sridevi’s last movie was the 2017 crime thriller Mom for which she received widespread acclaim from everyone. Talking about her daughter Janhvi Kapoor, she made her debut in Bollywood with the 2018 movie Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in the biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi has a few more movies lined up including Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, and Takht.

