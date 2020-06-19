  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi's throwback PHOTO with Sridevi & Boney Kapoor from their Swiss vacay looks endearing

Sridevi left for her heavenly abode in 2018 but we still cherish her memories through movies or old photos. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture of the actress with daughters Janhvi, Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor.
4996 reads Mumbai
Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi's throwback PHOTO with Sridevi & Boney Kapoor from their Swiss vacay looks endearing Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi's throwback PHOTO with Sridevi & Boney Kapoor from their Swiss vacay looks endearing
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Legendary actress Sridevi passed away in 2018 leaving many of her fans, well-wishers, and loved ones grief-stricken. The stunning diva has a true epitome of style, beauty, and perfection. Sridevi had shown her acting prowess in every movie in which she had acted. The talented actress has left behind a deep void in the film industry that will be difficult to fill in the coming years. Fans often cherish the fond memories of the actress through pictures, videos, or movies.

As we speak of this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of Sridevi in which she can be seen posing with husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. It happens to be a picture from the time when the entire family had gone for an exotic vacation to Switzerland. Sridevi can be seen wearing a loose brown cardigan and black jeans. Janhvi, on the other hand, is wearing a red top and skin-coloured pants. Khushi is clad in a black jacket and jeans. Needless to say, this perfect picture of the family is truly an endearing sight.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Sridevi’s last movie was the 2017 crime thriller Mom for which she received widespread acclaim from everyone. Talking about her daughter Janhvi Kapoor, she made her debut in Bollywood with the 2018 movie Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in the biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi has a few more movies lined up including Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, and Takht.

(ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s perfect photo with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor is a sweet dose of nostalgia for the weekend)

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement