Janhvi Kapoor kills it in denim on denim; Aditya Roy Kapur shares sweet moments with fans as they get clicked;

It is weekend and everyone’s spending it in their own way! Bollywood celebrities are always having a gala time. On Saturday, we spotted a few Bollywood celebs were clicked and they looked just absolutely gorgeous as ever, We clicked Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Aditya was seen promoting his upcoming movie Om amongst his fans. Both the celebrities impressed up with their amazing fashion skills as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely incredible in the pictures. She killed it in a unique denim on denim look. She sported a denim corset with ripped mom jeans and it was just a WOW outfit. She paired it with white heels and a high ponytail. On the other hand, talking about Aditya, he looked handsome as always in his casual, laid-back outfit. He wore a flannel shirt over a white tee and paired the whole look with blue jeans. He looked quite happy as he posed with his fans and smiled heartily,

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's pictures:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor on Friday, took to her Instagram handle to share the first look of her upcoming film ‘GoodLuck Jerry.’ Sharing the poster, Janhvi also announced that the film will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 29. Directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by producer Aanand L Rai, GoodLuck Jerry is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila.

Apart from this, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi, for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’. She is also shooting for Nitesh Tiwari directorial ‘Bawaal’ co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Meanwhile, as we already mentioned, Aditya will be next seen in OM: The Battle Within. The film is directed by Kapil Verma and features Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It is produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan, and Ahmed Khan. The film is all set to release on July 1, 2022.

