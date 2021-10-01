Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon review Shiddat; Here's what they had to say about Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal

After a long wait, fans of Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan will get to their on screen magic in Shiddat. The film was released last evening on Disney+Hotstar and is not streaming on the platform. As soon as the film was released, not just fans but even celebs began viewing it and now, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon have reviewed Shiddat on their social media handles. Janhvi and Kriti both penned long notes of appreciation for Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan as they reviewed the film.

Janhvi took to her Instagram story and was all praise for Sunny and Radhika's performances in the film. Janhvi wrote, "Guys!! Shiddat is finally out and you'll must watch it for more reasons that one. But mainly two big reasons!! @RadhikaMadan and @SunsunnyKhez You guys are so full of Shiddat and the way you'll have performed is nothing short of brilliant. Killed it." On the other hand, Kriti Sanon also was in awe of Radhika and Sunny. She also loved and Dian Penty's acts in the film too.

Kriti took to social media to pen a long note review for Shiddat. She wrote, "#Shiddat is such a beautiful film!! Watched a good love story after ages! Made me wanna be in love. Such amazing performances by @radhikamadan, @merainna @dianapenty and special mention for @sunsunnykhez - You are outstanding!! Every beat, every emotion, I believed every word you said!! Jaggi had my heart! Love the way you took me through the story and every character @kunaldeshmukh."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shiddat also received a lot of love from Sara Ali Khan as well. Sara took to her handle to review the film yesterday and praised Radhika and Sunny's performances in the film. Shiddat is a love story between Jaggi and Kartik and how circumstances affect their relationship. It is helmed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by T-Series and Maddock Films.

Also Read|Shiddat Movie Review: Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan’s love story tries to be evergreen but isn’t one