Janhvi Kapoor labels herself ‘imbecile, immature’ & calls Khushi ‘protective’ as she opens up about their bond

Janhvi Kapoor got candid about her bond with sister Khushi Kapoor in a recent chat. The Dostana 2 star revealed between Khushi and her, the former acts as the protective sibling.

Among Bollywood’s most popular siblings, Janhvi Kapoor and are a duo who have been redefining sisterhood in the industry. The duo keeps it real on social media and their photos together make fans relate with them. Amid the lockdown, Janhvi has been spending time with Khushi at home and often, the two do things to annoy each other. Recently, Janhvi shared a series of photos and videos where she was annoying Khushi and likewise, Khushi too resorts to her TikTok shenanigans to irk Janhvi.

In a recent chat with Filmfare, Janhvi shared how her bond with Khushi has developed over the years and revealed who is the more protective one among them. Talking about the same, Janhvi mentioned that she thinks of herself as the ‘imbecile, immature, childish younger sister’ while she called Khushi Kapoor, ‘protective, sensible, independent elder sister.’ Not just this, Janhvi mentioned that amid the lockdown, Khushi wakes up at 3 am in the night and stars doing makeup to make TikTok videos.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor on being the lady of the house post Sridevi’s demise: I don’t think I am as I'm very childish

Janhvi said, “I am like the imbecile, immature, childish younger sister somehow and she is the protective, sensible, independent older sister. She takes me seriously with my work, which is the only time she takes me seriously. That is a big moment in our relationship.” Talking about how Boney Kapoor is reacting to having Khushi at home from New York, Janhvi said that her father is happy to have them around at home. Furthermore, Janhvi spoke about how lockdown has impacted her and Khushi.

She said, “I am cooking, watching films amid the lockdown. Khushi has suddenly started doing this TikTok thing. She is only doing that. Suddenly at 3am, she is doing her makeup and making these TikTok videos. I think we’re very close to losing it but we’re hanging by a thread.” Khushi Kapoor's TikTok videos with Janhvi have been a rage on social media. Not just this, even her own TikTok videos have left fans impressed.

Well, that surely is a fact that most of the country’s people are going through amid the lockdown. Janhvi has been sharing updates of her lockdown shenanigans at home on social media. From cooking to painting to chilling with her pet Panda, Janhvi and Khushi are making the most of this time with their dad Boney Kapoor. On the work front, Janhvi has a couple of films lined up that include Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takht.

Credits :Filmfare

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×