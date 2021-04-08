Janhvi Kapoor is the 'last to jump on the Maldives bandwagon' & post dreamy PICS; Says 'I fully get the hype'

After several Bollywood celebs made a quick dash to the Maldives, Janhvi Kapoor also seems to have joined the list. The Roohi star shared stunning photos from the Tropical paradise on Thursday and left fans gawking.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently was snapped leaving Mumbai again after returning from her US vacay and the destination wasn't known to anyone. And now, the Roohi star has ended up revealing the place she is holidaying at and it is none other than the tropical paradise, the Maldives. Over the past few months, several celebs including , Tiger Shroff, , , and more have travelled to the Maldives, and keeping that in mind, Janhvi shared photos while mocking herself for being the 'last' on the bandwagon.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared a series of photos from her vacay. In the photos, the Roohi star could be seen having a gala time with her close buddies. In one of the photos, the gorgeous star could be seen enjoying the sunset while standing on a deck by the sea. In another photo, Janhvi could be seen posing with her friends on the white sand beach in the Maldives. The star even flaunted a bikini top with shorts and a cap in one of the selfies she clicked.

Not just this, Janhvi relished tropical passion fruit and shared a photo in a gorgeous yellow outfit. Sharing the photos, Janhvi wrote, "Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype."

Meanwhile, Janhvi had earlier travelled to LA and New York to spend time with . Post that, she is now enjoying a vacay in the Maldives. On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta. Besides this, she will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2.

