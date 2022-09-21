Janhvi Kapoor leaves fans gasping for breath as she gets spotted in an orange bodycon dress; PICS
Janhvi Kapoor recently attended an event looking stunning in an orange bodycon dress.
Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion diaries are our favourite. Ever since she stepped foot in the film industry, the actress has been quite a diva. The star is always impeccably dressed, no matter the occasion, she always serves looks. Be it a western outfit or ethnic wear, Janhvi has a simplistic approach to fashion and it reflects in her style statements. The ever-so-stylish Janhvi Kapoor once again managed to stand out with her impeccable outfit which she wore to a recent event.
The actress, who made her debut with Dhadak attended an event in Mumbai today. Looking like a glam queen, Janhvi wore an orange bodycon dress and made jaws drop in this chic outfit. The long-sleeved dress looked phenomenal on the actress, who paired it with pointy heels. The outfit featured a plunging neckline and flaunted her hourglass figure as she made her way to the event. Janhvi went for the simple sleek high ponytail look, she rounded off her elegant ensemble with dainty earrings.
Check out Janhvi Kapoor's PICS:
Meanwhile, Janhvi was recently spotted at a party with sister Khushi Kapoor and Aaliyah Kashyap, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter. They were joined by their friends, including Ahan Shetty and Akansha Ranjan.
On the work front, Janhvi will soon be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Mr And Mrs Mahi. It is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. She also has Mili, which is a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen opposite Sunny Kaushal in the pipeline. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who is producing the film.
Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, which is scheduled to be released in April 2023. It is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his 2019 released movie, Chhichhore.
