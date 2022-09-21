Janhvi Kapoor leaves fans gasping for breath as she gets spotted in an orange bodycon dress; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion diaries are our favourite. Ever since she stepped foot in the film industry, the actress has been quite a diva. The star is always impeccably dressed, no matter the occasion, she always serves looks. Be it a western outfit or ethnic wear, Janhvi has a simplistic approach to fashion and it reflects in her style statements. The ever-so-stylish Janhvi Kapoor once again managed to stand out with her impeccable outfit which she wore to a recent event.

The actress, who made her debut with Dhadak attended an event in Mumbai today. Looking like a glam queen, Janhvi wore an orange bodycon dress and made jaws drop in this chic outfit. The long-sleeved dress looked phenomenal on the actress, who paired it with pointy heels. The outfit featured a plunging neckline and flaunted her hourglass figure as she made her way to the event. Janhvi went for the simple sleek high ponytail look, she rounded off her elegant ensemble with dainty earrings.