Janhvi Kapoor leaves sisters Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor awestruck as she shares PICS from European trip

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has won over the hearts of the audience with her outstanding performances since she stepped into the industry in 2018 with Dhadak and has been unstoppable since then. Her laudable acting skills combined with a delightful persona, have always kept her fans hooked to her and the euphoria among her fans seems to be evident every time she gives them a glimpse of her on-screen and off-screen life. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures from her European vacation. While several fans reacted to the photographs, it seems like her sisters Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor too have been awestruck by their sister’s beauty as they shared reactions on her post.

Janhvi Kapoor shares glimpse of her European vacation

Wednesday called for a photo dump for Janhvi Kapoor as she shared a series of pictures from her latest European vacation. From looking like a sunkissed beauty and relishing at the beach, to inhaling the seaside peace and posing near the Eiffel Tower, Janhvi Kapoor’s recent vacation pictures are setting some serious travel goals! Sharing the photographs on Instagram, she captioned her post, “Eat Pray Love.”

While the pictures witnessed immense appreciation pouring in for Janhvi from her fans, her sister Khushi Kapoor too dropped a comment saying, “Wowwwwieeee.” Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor too was all hearts for Janhvi as she left a heart eye and red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Check how fans reacted to Janhvi’s vacation photos

After Janhvi dropped a series of photographs from her European vacation, her fans have been gushing over them. A fan said, “Prettiest” and another fan said, “Beauty”. Other comments read, “Enjoy girl :)”, “Khubasurti ka example (Example of beauty)” and “Pretty pretty”.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor recently appeared in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, wherein she was paired opposite actor Varun Dhawan. Remarkably, we had earlier exclusively reported that Janhvi will soon be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in the Rambo adaptation. She also has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi lined up next.

