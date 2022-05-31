Janhvi Kapoor looks adorable in new post with luscious green beauty in the backdrop; See PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and watching her is always a delight as she never fails to amaze her fans with her gorgeous pictures and videos. Whenever she makes a public appearance, she makes heads turn with her dazzling avatars. Kapoor marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter and has not looked back ever since. Meanwhile, the Ghost Stories actress on Tuesday shared a series of jaw-dropping pictures on her Instagram account, leaving her fans impressed.

Sharing the series of photos, Kapoor wrote a quote by Monet, "To see we must forget the name of the thing we’re looking at” – Monet." The actress donned a blue crop top and paired it with dark blue jeans with luscious green beauty in the backdrop. However, her post caught the attention of her stepsister Anshula Kapoor who commented, ‘’Miss you bro.’’ Anshula Kapoor is Boney Kapoor’s daughter from his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Have a look at Janhvi Kapoor's post:

Check Anshula’s comment here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is shooting for her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal will be reportedly shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including Paris. The first schedule of Bawaal was shot in the Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow, where its 'mahurat' was held.

The 25-year-old actress will be next seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi, for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.

For the unversed, she also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. It marks the first collaboration between Dhawan and Kapoor. To note, Bawaal is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7.