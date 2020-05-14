Janhvi Kapoor looks adorable as she shares a warm hug with Rani Mukerji in THIS throwback picture

Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles as Rani Mukerji cuddles the little munchkin tight in this throwback picture shared by a fan.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been spending some great time with their family and loved ones at home. While some of us are also trying to pull off some experiments by trying hands in cooking, singing, poetry and much more. Among all, Janhvi Kapoor has been spending her quarantine period with her sister and father Boney Kapoor. This quarantine period is turning out to be a gala time for the Kapoor sisters because they are always doing things together, and they keep sharing photos and videos of the same, keeping us entertained and updated.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Janhvi sharing a warm hug with actress Rani Mukerji. This picture shared by a fan shows little Janhvi looking cute donning a white dress while Rani Mukerji who looks stunning in a polka dot dress is cuddling the little munchkin tight. Meanwhile, the Dhadak actress looks happy while sharing this memorable moment with the actress. Both Janhvi and Rani look adorable in this throwback picture. Meanwhile, recently, Janhvi captured an adorable father-daughter moment on her camera and shared it with her fans.

A few days back, the Dhadak actress recorded a video of Khushi having the bananas and toffee sauce made by Janhvi and while Khushi does seem to have a rather disappointing reaction to it, she tries to keep her sister's heart.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Rani Mukerji's picture here:

On the work front, Janvhi has a couple of releases coming soon, however, everything has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown extension, a new release date may be announced for the same. It also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has ’s multistarrer Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya and Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao.

