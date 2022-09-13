Janhvi Kapoor looks beautiful as she shares throwback PICS of her 1st look test from 'Good Luck Jerry'
Janhvi Kapoor played the role of Jaya aka Jerry in Siddharth Sen's directorial 'Good Luck Jerry.'
Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film, Dhadak, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and also starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead. Later, she featured in movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Ghost, and others. Currently, Janhvi is enjoying the success of her recently released film, Good Luck Jerry, and has been receiving immense love and compliments for her impeccable acting skills.
Now, Janhvi shared the first look test from Good Luck Jerry on her social media handle. Taking to her Instagram story, she captioned the photo: #Throwback Jerrys first look test," alongside a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, the film also starred Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Good Luck Jerry premiered on 29 July 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila which featured Nayanthara in the lead. It is directed by Siddharth Sen, written by Pankaj Matta, and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L. Rai and Mahaveer Jain.
Check out Janhvi Kapoor's PICS:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is all set to reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi for Mr And Mrs Mahi. It is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and it will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. While Janhvi will play the role of Mahima, Rajkummar plays a character named Mahendra.
Apart from this, Janhvi will star in the thriller film Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, which is a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen. Produced by Boney Kapoor. The actress also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. It is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his 2019 released movie, Chhichhore.
