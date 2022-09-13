Janhvi Kapoor looks beautiful as she shares throwback PICS of her 1st look test from 'Good Luck Jerry'

Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film, Dhadak, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and also starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead. Later, she featured in movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Ghost, and others. Currently, Janhvi is enjoying the success of her recently released film, Good Luck Jerry, and has been receiving immense love and compliments for her impeccable acting skills.

Now, Janhvi shared the first look test from Good Luck Jerry on her social media handle. Taking to her Instagram story, she captioned the photo: #Throwback Jerrys first look test," alongside a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, the film also starred Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Good Luck Jerry premiered on 29 July 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila which featured Nayanthara in the lead. It is directed by Siddharth Sen, written by Pankaj Matta, and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L. Rai and Mahaveer Jain.