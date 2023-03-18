Janhvi Kapoor looks bewitching in a black Versace midi dress; Khushi Kapoor calls her ‘Sexy gorl’-PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is quite active on social media, and she never fails to leave her fans awestruck with pictures of her stunning looks! Janhvi’s fashion game is impeccable, and she often treats her 21.2 million fans on Instagram with pictures of her latest looks. Just a few days ago, the Mili actress shared a series of vintage, monochromatic pictures from her photoshoot, and fans went gaga over her look. Now, Janhvi has shared a fresh set of pictures, in which she is seen flaunting her glamorous look in a black Versace dress, and we can’t take our eyes off her!

Janhvi Kapoor slays in black Versace midi dress

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures in which she is seen effortlessly rocking a black Versace Medusa midi dress. The sleeveless dress has a slim-fit, curve-hugging silhouette, and the shoulder straps feature Medusa hardware in golden finish. The draped scoop neckline of the dress looks so chic and sexy! The first picture shows Janhvi Kapoor flaunting her curves, while she is seen posing for a photoshoot. Meanwhile, the next picture gives us a closer look at her on-point makeup. The subtle brown eye makeup, the glowy base, and the nude lipstick take her look up a notch! Janhvi tied her hair back in a bun, with face-framing tendrils let loose in the front. Ditching elaborate accessories, Janhvi simply opted for small hoop earrings, and teamed her outfit with black stilettos.

She shared the pictures on Instagram with a black heart emoji. Needless to say, fans went gaga over her gorgeous look! Her sister Khushi Kapoor commented, “Sexy gorl,” while Sharan Sharma commented, “Insta JK is back.” Janhvi’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Long time no see.” “Queen of Bollywood on the way,” commented one fan, while another one wrote, “Wow,” along with heart emojis. Check out the pictures below!

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor recently confirmed that she will star in Jr NTR's NTR 30, by sharing the first look poster on her birthday. "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr #NTR30 :),” she wrote. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, and Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.

