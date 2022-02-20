Janhvi Kapoor looks bright and sunny in a gorgeous yellow saree; Fans say ‘Wow’

Fairly new to the film industry, Janhvi Kapoor has already achieved success and gained a huge following. From Dhadak to Gunjan Saxena, Janhvi has given an incredible list of stunning performances. Apart from her movies, Janhvi loves to keep in touch with her fans and often updates them with her professional and personal front. Speaking of which, Janhvi once again shared a stunning post and left her fans wanting more. The actress dropped a beautiful picture of herself in a gorgeous yellow saree. She paired her Manish Malhotra-designed saree with traditional blue earrings and styled hair in loose curls. Loved her look? Well, we can’t keep our eyes off.

Sharing the glimpse of her look on her social media handle, Janhvi simply added a sun emoticon for the caption. The actress’ post captivated her fans’ attention who bombarded the comment section with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Wow so pretty”, while another one commented, “Lovely yellow n earrings” with heart emoticons. Several others hit the like button on Janhvi’s latest post.

Talking about the work front, a few months back, the actress announced the completion of her movie, Milli via social media. Talking about her collaboration with dad Boney Kapoor, Janhvi said, “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.”

