Janhvi Kapoor looks bright, ready to promote her film GoodLuck Jerry in yellow suit in the city; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor has been making us skip a beat ever since we saw her mark her debut on the silver screen with Ishaan Khatter. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, GoodLuck Jerry and netizens have been lauding her performance in GoodLuck Jerry which premiered on Disney+Hotstar. It is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. The film also starred Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. It is a remake of the 2018 hit Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara in the lead role.

Janhvi is currently busy promoting GoodLuck Jerry and a few hours back, the actress stepped out in the city looking her absolute best. She donned a bright yellow salwar suit. The kurta featured embroidery along the neckline and was draped with a matching, light dupatta. Janhvi added to the traditional vibe of her outfit by pairing the look with chunky jhumkas, bangles, and a pair of Kolhapuri sandals. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress also wore minimal makeup and opted for beach waves.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's PICS:

In GoodLuck Jerry, Janhvi essays the role of Jaya "Jerry" Kumari, an immigrant from Bihar who becomes a drug dealer in Punjab to foot the medical bills for her mother who is diagnosed with stage 2 cancer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will also reunite with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao for Mr & Mrs Mahi, which will release on 7th October 2022. Next, she will then star in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal, which is a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, which is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. It is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

