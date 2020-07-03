Janhvi Kapoor looks chirpy and content as she poses with a friend in THIS rare throwback PHOTO

Janhvi Kapoor wins the internet whenever her pictures are being shared on social media. We have now chanced upon a rare throwback picture of the actress. Check it out.

Janhvi Kapoor manages to remain in the news one way or the other. Despite being just one film old, the stunning diva enjoys a huge fan following all over the country. Prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Dhadak actress was often seen stepping out for her Pilates sessions or for meeting her friends at certain places in the city. Many of us are surely missing the daily pictures of the actress that used to go viral on social media.

We have now chanced upon a rare throwback picture of the actress which surely deserves your attention. This picture dates back to the time when she was yet to make her debut in the Bollywood film industry. As we can see, Janhvi is seen posing with one of her friends in the picture. The stunning diva looks extremely pretty despite being sans makeup and there is no denying this fact. Clad in a sleeveless blue top and jeans and her lustrous hair being let down, she looks quite chirpy and content in the picture.

Check out the picture below:

With her friend at a party - Admin Shreya pic.twitter.com/JXItwdaVsO — Janhvi Kapoor FC (JanhviLovers) September 24, 2013

Janhvi is currently gearing up for a few projects some of which are already on the verge of being released. For instance, her upcoming biopic movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is all set for an OTT release. She will then be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in Dostana 2. Janhvi has also been paired up alongside Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afzana. She is a part of the multi-starrer Takht helmed by .

