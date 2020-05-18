Janhvi Kapoor looks cute as she twins with Khushi Kapoor while holding Sridevi's hand in this throwback photo

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor look adorable as they twin in a purple coloured saree while holding Sridevi's hand in a throwback picture shared by a fan.

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late and Boney Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2018 with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie was the remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat. It featured Janhvi as a young upper-class girl whose life turns tragic after she elopes with a lower-class boy. The movie produced under the banner of Dharma Productions was a commercial success. But Janhvi earned fame and recognition way before her entry in Bollywood. She was often spotted with Sridevi on some events and functions.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Janhvi, her sister and mom Sridevi. In the throwback picture shared by a fan, we can see Janhvi twinning with sister Khushi as the two look adorable donning a purple coloured saree while holding on to mommy Sridevi's hand who looks pretty as always in a maroon coloured saree. The Kapoor sisters have also donned matching earrings and look cute in this Indian attire. What caught our attention was how Janhvi and Khushi are holding their mommy's hand while being snapped. The picture speaks the amazing bond the mother and daughters share with each other.

(Also Read: Khushi Kapoor reveals she was made fun of since she didn't look like mom Sridevi or sister Janhvi Kapoor)

Meanwhile, Janvhi had a couple of releases coming soon, however, everything has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown extension, a new release date may be announced for the same. It also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has ’s multistarrer Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. The entire entertainment industry has come to a halt, of sorts, with no clarity on when things will go back to normal after all.

