Janhvi Kapoor looks dead-drop gorgeous as she flaunts her curves in a white outfit; Sara Ali Khan reacts

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood in the current generation of Bollywood stars. Although only a few films old, Janhvi has managed to successfully create a space for herself in the Hindi film industry. Ever since her debut in the 2018 movie Dhaadak along side Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi has been in the limelight. She is quite active on social media, where she often treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Netizens love her goofy and adorable videos, and gorgeous photoshoots, and they keep coming back for more.

Speaking of which, a few hours back, Janhvi yet again took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures looking drop-dead gorgeous as ever. In the photos posted by Janhvi, one can see her flaunting her curves as she lied down on a bed, and flirtatiously looked at the camera. She kept her makeup fresh and dewy, while her tresses were kept open. Sharing these pictures Janhvi captioned the post as ‘call u 2morrow (cloud emoji and sleeping emoji)”

As soon as she shared the post. It was flooded with a lot of likes and comments. Her friend Sara Ali Khan and cousin Shanaya Kapoor like the picture as well.

Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi, has a number of interesting films lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in Goodluck Jerry and Milli. Apart from this, Janhvi will also feature in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. This will be her second time collaborating with the actor after their horror-comedy Roohi.

