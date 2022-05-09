Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous in a lace dress as she gazes intensely into the camera; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is killing at her social media game. Apart from impressing viewers with her performances in movies, Janhvi ensures to keep them entertained with her pictures and videos on Instagram. Fans flood her posts with likes and comments in no time and keep on coming back for more. Just today, Janhvi treated her millions of followers with not one, but two new Instagram posts! While the first one was a collection of polaroid pictures with her friends, the second post showcases her in her vanity, as she got ready with hair and makeup.

A few hours back, Janhvi took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of black and white pictures. In the photos, she can be seen sitting inside her vanity van, as her team does her hair and makeup. The Dhadak actress looked absolutely stunning as she donned a beautiful lace dress with noodle straps, while her hair was left open, and she could be seen giggling and laughing. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi captioned the post with a black heart emoji.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. She was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her new and upcoming movie Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar went on floors today. Apart from this, she also has Mili and Goodluck Jerry. She will also feature in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

