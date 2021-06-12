Janhvi Kapoor looks elegant & stylish in a white kurta in her latest photoshoot PICS

Janhvi Kapoor’s recent pics is taking the internet by a storm for all the right reasons.

Janhvi Kapoor has been one of the most talked about actresses from Gen Y. The diva is just three films old in the industry and she has proved her mettle already. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress has not just given a glimpse of her versatility, but Janhvi has also proved to be a style icon. The Dhadak actress doesn’t miss a chance to dish out major fashion goals every time she steps out – be it for a red carpet event, workout session or a casual outing.

And while Janhvi is quite active on social media, she recently treated fans with some beautiful pics from her recent photoshoot with the House of Pixels. In the pics, the Roohi actress was seen posing in a garden and opted for a white coloured buttoned long kurta. She had completed her look with open tresses and opted for a natural make up as looked elegant and stylish. Janhvi captioned the image as “And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music.”

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pics:

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, Janhvi has two interesting projects in the kitty which include Good Luck jerry and ’s much awaited and multi-starrer period drama Takht. While Takht is yet to hit the floors, the actress had wrapped the shooting of Good Luck Jerry early this year. She wrote, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot." But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything.”

