Janhvi Kapoor looks enchanting in a shimmery bodycon gown at the Grazia Millenial Awards 2022; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn with her bedazzling appearance at the Grazia Millenial Awards 2022 tonight. Janhvi has been a part of Bollywood only for a few years now. However, the young actress has successfully managed to find her space in the industry. Since her debut in the 2018 film Dhadak, Janhvi has constantly been in the limelight. Apart from her acts in films, she has also made a mark with her impressive style and fashion game. Speaking of which, her glammed-up look on the red carpet tonight stands as proof of the same.

In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen donning a stunning shimmery golden and silver bodycon gown which accentuated her features. The Gunjan Saxena actress styled her hair in a sleek high ponytail. She let the outfit do the talking as she did not put on any accessories. Furthermore, her glamorous nude makeup look with smokey eyes elevated her overall attire. Janhvi struck a few poses in front of the media, as they clicked her. Needless to say, she rocked her outfit of the night like a true diva.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures from the Grazia Millenial Awards 2022:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting lineup of films on the work front. She has Goodluck Jerry and Mili in her kitty. Apart from this, she will also be collaborating with her Roohi co-actor Rajkummar Rao for the second time in Mr & Mrs Mahi. Recently, she also announced her next project with Nitesh Tiwari titled Bawaal, where she will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan.

