Janhvi Kapoor looks fit in bustier top, Ananya Panday stuns; Ishaan Khatter returns from New York; PICS

Bollywood celebs don’t have an easy life as they are under constant media scrutiny and need to have their fashion game on point. Recently, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, and Janhvi Kapoor made the headlines as they were papped on different occasions and each of them was making heads turn with their style game. To note, Janhvi and Ananya were clicked in the city at different places while Ishaan was spotted at the airport as he returned from New York City.

Interestingly, Janhvi made a statement in a white outfit as she wore a bustier top with white trousers and sneakers. She had kept her tresses open and dished out major summer fashion goals. On the other hand, Ananya was clicked in a black-coloured cropped top with leggings as she posed happily for the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Ishaan made a statement in a white t-shirt, with a multi-colour jacket and denim. He was carrying a bag and stepped out of the airport listening to music in his headphones. The Dhadak star had shown a thumbs-up sign to the paps as he made his way to the car.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pics:

Check out Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s video:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi is currently working on Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. On the other hand, Ananya is looking forward to the release of Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan India film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to release on August 25 this year. Talking about Ishaan Khatter, the actor has interesting movies in the pipeline including Pippa and Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

