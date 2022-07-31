Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in a cut-out maxi dress as she steps out to promote GoodLuck Jerry; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. Currently, the Dhadak star is basking the success of her recently released film, GoodLuck Jerry, which also starred Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila (2018) which featured Nayanthara in the lead. The film premiered on 29 July 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar and is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L. Rai, and Mahaveer Jain.

Earlier today, Janhvi stepped out in the city to promote GoodLuck Jerry looking her absolute best. The actress was seen donning an easy-breezy multi-coloured dress. Janhvi gave a boho touch to her look by wearing minimal makeup and opting for beach waves. Her maxi dress also featured a cut-out pattern and a sweetheart neckline. It came with noodle straps and the bodice hugged her body so perfectly. The actress also posed for the shutterbugs and flaunted her million-dollar smile. In GoodLuck Jerry, Janhvi plays Jaya "Jerry" Kumari, an immigrant from Bihar who becomes a drug dealer in Punjab to foot the medical bills for her mother who is diagnosed with stage 2 cancer.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress has many interesting films in the pipeline. Apart from this, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi for Mr And Mrs Mahi. She will then star in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who will be producing the film. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, which will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Bawaal is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

