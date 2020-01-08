Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in her recent pics but her hilarious caption steals the show; Check it out

In the picture, Janhvi Kapoor is sitting at a restaurant and waiting for her food to arrive. Her reaction on seeing the food is totally relatable to every foodie.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak in the year 2018 opposite Ishaan Khatter. The actress' was applauded for her performance in the film. Janhvi is quite active on social media and has a great fan following. With just one movie old, the actress has garnered a lot of fame in the industry. The actress was recently busy shooting for Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya. Besides her post, the actress is known for her hilarious captions and comments on social media.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor posted a gorgeous picture of hers but with a hilarious caption. In the picture posted on her Instagram story, we can see Janhvi is sitting at a restaurant with her head rested on her hands. The actress is desperately waiting for her food to arrive and gives a cute smile when she sees a waiter approaching with food. She captioned the pic as, "When your waiter brings out a tray of food." In the second picture shared by Janhvi, the Dhadak actress is sitting in the same pose but she is looking down with disappointment. She captioned this pic as, "When u realize it wasn't for you." Don't you all foodie lovers relate to Janhvi's reactions in her post?

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the horror-comedy Roohi Afza which has been renamed as Roohi Afzana. She will also be seen playing the role of an Indian air force pilot in the biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi is also a part of the multi-starrer Takht co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and in the lead roles. The actress will team up with Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya for Dostana 2 which is produced by , Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta and directed by Collin D'Cunha.

