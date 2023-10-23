Janhvi Kapoor looks graceful in mauve saree during Navratri festivities; rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya REACTS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. While Janhvi’s unconventional choices in films speak for her craft, the actress’ social media presence too often creates buzz on social media. On the occasion of Navratri festivities, the actress was recently seen dressed in her traditional best for an event. The actress shared several photographs from the occasion, yet again leaving her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya smitten.

Janhvi Kapoor drops enchanting pictures from Navratri festivities

On October 23, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a series of captivating pictures of her in a saree. In the pictures, the Bawaal actress looks impeccable in a Manish Malhotra pink mauve saree with gold zari border. The diva paired her saree with an embroidered gold blouse with wide straps and a simply sultry sweetheart neckline.

In addition to this, the Devara-I actress completed her look with gold sandals and a gold choker neckpiece with a green emerald piece, a matching ring, and minimalistic matching earrings. Keeping immaculate makeup, the overall look of the actress is enhanced with the petite bindi.

Take a look at the post shared by the actress flaunting different poses:

Rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya reacts

Minutes after the post was shared by the actress, her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was yet again smitten by the post. Reacting to the post, he wrote, “Wow wow wow (heart eye emojis).

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Speaking of Janhvi Kapoor’s work front, the actress was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal. She was also seen making a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Talking about her lined-up projects, she will be next seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Sudhanshu Saria’s Ulajh, which will also star Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. Just a few months back, the actress had announced the wrap-up of the shoot on social media. Furthermore, she will also foray into the action and thriller with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Janhvi Kapoor is also poised to make her debut in Down South with Devara co-starring Jr. NTR.

