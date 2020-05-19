Janhvi Kapoor looks no less than a little princess in THIS throwback picture and it is all things cute

Janhvi Kapoor looks adorable as she dresses up like a doll in a childhood picture shared by a fan making everyone go aww.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been busy spending time at home with her sister amid COVID 19 lockdown. Khushi was abroad for her studies, however, she returned to India soon after the Coronavirus scare took over. And now that she is home, it is turning out to be a gala time for the Kapoor sisters. They have been indulging in fun photoshoots, painting, cooking and more amid the lockdown and often, the Dostana 2 actress shares the treats with her fans on social media in the form of photos. The actress has also been sharing some amazing throwback pictures for fans on her social media account. Janhvi along with her sister is having a gala time in this quarantine period.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Janhvi dressed up like a princess. In the photo shared by a fan, little Janhvi looks adorable donning a cute pink frock. She has paired up her look with a matching coloured hairband and a pink accessory on her left arm and a lipstick. The cute munchkin looks like a doll in this childhood picture of hers. The Dhadak actress is seen holding a Barbie doll in her right hand and has placed her left hand on her waist as she adorably poses for the camera.

(Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor looks cute as she twins with Khushi Kapoor while holding Sridevi's hand in this throwback photo)

Meanwhile, Janvhi had a couple of releases coming soon, however, everything has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown extension, a new release date may be announced for the same. It also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has ’s multistarrer Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. The entire entertainment industry has come to a halt, of sorts, with no clarity on when things will go back to normal after all.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's picture here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×