Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in a floral top as she poses with her friends in a throwback PHOTO

Janhvi Kapoor is known for her utter beauty and suave personality which is evident from her pictures and videos. Meanwhile, check out one of her throwback pictures in which she is posing with her friends.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in 2018 with the movie Dhadak and became an overnight sensation for all the obvious reasons. The diva showcased her acting prowess in her very first movie itself and that was it! The actress now has multiple movies lined up in her pipeline and as expected, her fans are eagerly waiting for their release into the theatres. In the midst of all this, Janhvi’s social media pictures and videos grab our attention most of the time.

For instance, we have come across an unseen throwback picture of the Roohi Afzana actress which dates back to the time when she was not a part of Bollywood yet. Janhvi can be seen posing with two of her friends in the picture and is clad in a black floral top. The gorgeous beauty lets down her lustrous hair while clicking the selfie and flashes her captivating smile that is sufficient enough to melt millions of hearts. She looks beautiful even without makeup and this picture is proof.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s throwback picture below:

With TanishaSantoshi & a friend - Admin Shreya pic.twitter.com/xSnSBSV0z1 — Janhvi Kapoor FC (JanhviLovers) November 12, 2013

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. She will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the horror-comedy titled Roohi Afzana that has been helmed by Dinesh Vijan. Janhvi has been roped in for Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya which has been backed by . She will also feature in the multi-starrer Takht which has been helmed by Johar himself.

