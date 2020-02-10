Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in traditional wear and her latest PHOTOS are proof; Take a look

Janhvi Kapoor has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks undeniably pretty in traditional wear. Check out the pictures.

Janhvi Kapoor literally stole everyone’s hearts when she made her debut with the movie Dhadak back in the year 2018. It’s been almost a year now since the release of the movie and the fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming projects in 2020. In the midst of all this, the Dostana 2 actress often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her daily life and what better place than social media to share the same!

Janhvi keeps on sharing glimpses of her shoots, candid and BTS pictures and videos on social media on a regular basis. The Roohi Afzana actress has recently shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks undeniably pretty. Janhvi is seen wearing a simple, all – white salwar kameez in the pictures teamed up with a mustard yellow dupatta. She ties up her hair into a braid and goes completely de glam while posing for the camera nearby the stairs of some unknown place.

Check out the pictures of Janhvi Kapoor below:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts a shiny duffle bag post her weekend gym sesh; Here’s how much it would cost you)

On the professional front, Janhvi has a whole lot of interesting projects coming up this year. She will be playing the titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actress will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the horror comedy titled Roohi Afzana. Janhvi has been roped in opposite Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2 which has been backed by . She is a part of the multi – starrer Takht which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , Vicky Kaushal and others.

Credits :Instagram

Read More