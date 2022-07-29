Janhvi Kapoor looks radiant as she flaunts her ‘post yoga glow’ on the release day of GoodLuck Jerry; PIC

Janhvi Kapoor’s much-talked-about movie GoodLuck Jerry has finally released on Disney+ Hotstar today and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience. The netizens have been showering immense praises on Janhvi. Amid all this, Janhvi managed to take out time for her Yoga session. Her instructor shared a picture with the actress and wrote: “Post Yoga Glow.” Meanwhile, the Dhadak actress reshared the image on her Instagram stories. In the picture, Jahnvi can be seen wearing a yellow sports bra and green shorts as she smiles at the camera.

Meanwhile, her film GoodLuck Jerry revolves around the story of Jerry aka Jaya Kumari, played by Janhvi Kapoor, who gets trapped in the big bad world of drug mafia. While some sequences drag, and the story does take time to build up, but once you get into the world, the adventure of Jerry ends up being a breezy ride. Helmed by Siddharth Sen, the movie is a dark comedy and also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. To note, GoodLuck Jerry is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila.

Have a look at Janhvi's post:

On the work front, Apart from GoodLuck Jerry, Janhvi will be seen in Boney Kapoor’s production Mili which is the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the second time for Mr And Mrs Mahi.

Janhvi is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The duo has been busy shooting for the film in Poland for the past couple of weeks. Marking Janhvi’s first collaboration with Varun, Bawaal is slated to release on April 7 next year.