Janhvi Kapoor looks radiant as she kicks off Tuesday with selfie and tunes of Prateek Kuhad

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has begun her day on a bright note as she dropped a morning selfie and gave us a sneak peek of her playlist as well. The Roohi star seemed to have kicked off her Tuesday on a cheerful note and her latest post on her social media handle proves the same. Recently, Janhvi was in the headlines owing to her hilarious 'Aksa gang' dance video reel and now, her morning look is bound to leave everyone in awe. The star dropped a selfie and also revealed the song she listens to in the morning.

Taking to her Instagram story, Janhvi gave us all a glimpse of her flawless smile and morning look. In the selfie that she shared, Janhvi is seen clad in a white tank top as she lays in bed and clicks a selfie. Without makeup, Janhvi looked radiant. Sharing the photo, Janhvi put the song Tune Kaha by Prateek Kuhad in the background and left everyone impressed with her morning playlist. She added a sunshine sticker to her photo as well.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film managed to do well at the box office amid the ongoing pandemic. Later it was released on an OTT platform. Now, Janhvi will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is a Hindi remake of a South film and is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta. The film has been shot in parts of Punjab and is produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 and Helen remake.

