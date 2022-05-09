Janhvi Kapoor looks refreshing in athleisure wear as she gets clicked in the city; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor has begun the new week on a high note. A few moments back, the actress was spotted by the shutterbugs as she stepped out in the dream city of Mumbai. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi might only be a few films old in Bollywood, but she is constantly a part of the limelight. She has a huge fan following on social media and is often papped by them. Keeping up with this trajectory, some time back, Janhvi was photographed after she seemingly walked out of a workout session.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. The Gunjan Saxena actress was seen donning chic athleisure as her outfit of the day. Janhvi wore a white crop top, which she styled with a pair of blue shorts. She tied her hair in a ponytail and did not wear any makeup. The actress carried a big tote bag and wrapped up her look with a pair of slippers. She acknowledged the media and obliged them with pictures before she got into her car.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. She was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao. Her new and upcoming movie Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar went on floors today. Apart from this, she also has Mili and Goodluck Jerry. She will also feature in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

