Janhvi Kapoor looks refreshing in white crop top and pink leggings as she gets spotted outside gym; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses among the new generation B’Town stars. Janhvi made her debut in showbiz in 2018 with her film Dhadak, where she featured with Ishaan Khatter. Although only a few films old, the young actress has successfully found her space in the big and glamourous world of Bollywood. Janhvi is often photographed by the paparazzi as and when she steps out in the city. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Janhvi was yet again spotted by the shutterbugs as she stepped out of her gym. Check out her latest photos.

Janhvi Kapoor photographed outside gym

Janhvi is a fitness enthusiast, and is often seen at the gym and pilates classes. Keeping up with the trajectory, a few hours ago, the Gunjan Saxena actress was clicked outside her gym in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. The actress looked quite stunning in her casual athleisure wear as she donned a white crop top with bright pink leggings. She also wore a pair of sneakers and carried a bag with her. She kept her hair open and had little to no makeup on. She looked at the cameras, while the shutterbugs clicked her from a distance.

Take a look:

Recently, on Sridevi’s birth anniversary on the 13th of August, Janhvi shared a childhood photo with her mumma and the late actress. In the endearing photo, Sridevi could be seen holding to her little girl Janhvi, while the latter as a little girl, was in complete awe of her mom in the photo. Sharing it, Janhvi wrote, "Happy birthday Mumma i miss you more and more everyday. I love u forever."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in Siddharth Sen’s Good Luck Jerry. She now has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Mili. She also has the cricket drama Mr & Mrs Mahi, where she will reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.