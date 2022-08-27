Janhvi Kapoor looks 'spicy' in white saree as she gets ready to attend Kunal-Arpita's pre-wedding bash; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. While the actress may only be a few films old, she has already proven that she’s an actor worth watching out for. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 directorial ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter and with projects like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘Ghost Stories’ and GoodLuck Jerry, the 25-year-old is well on her way to superstardom. Apart from her movies, Janhvi is a true-blue fashionista at heart and her sartorial choices are absolute proof! While we love her all-time red carpet glam, nothing beats the charm of a classic saree.

Speaking of which, the Dhadak actress on Friday took to her Instagram to share a series of photos in a saree. In the pictures, the diva clad herself in a stylish white sequin saree and looked gorgeous in a simplistic yet modish upgrade of the six yards. She paired the saree with a matching sultry bralette blouse with a plunging neckline that added an oomph quotient to her look. To style the outfit, Vaani took the minimal route and rocked a pair of statement earrings for accessories. As for her makeup, she kept it in neutral tones. The diva rounded off the look with open tresses. She captioned the post, “icy-spicy.”

Have a look at Janhvi’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in Siddharth Sen’s Good Luck Jerry. The movie was released on the OTT platform. Janhvi's performance was much lauded in the film. From her acting to dialogue delivery, fans loved every bit of her performance. She now has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Mili. She also has the cricket drama Mr & Mrs Mahi, where she will reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

