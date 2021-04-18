Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in latest sunkissed PIC as she strikes a pose with her pilates trainer; SEE PICS

Janhvi Kapoor, who has just returned from her Maldives vacation, has shared a gorgeous picture of her on Instagram. Fans are showering loads of love on the picture.

Janhvi Kapoor has recently returned from her Maldives vacation. The actress has been setting the internet on fire from her vacation pictures. She treated from breathtaking views to some amazing fun she had with her friends there. The actress went to the beach destination with her friends. Over the past few months, many Bollywood celebrities were spotted there spending some quality time with their partners or family. Janhvi Kapoor also joined the bandwagon and jetted off to the beautiful destination. did not accompany her on this vacation.

And today once again the Roohi actress is breaking the internet with her latest sunkissed pictures. She shared a gorgeous photograph of herself in which she is dressed in a multi coloured bikini paired with cool denim short pants. Janhvi is sitting with her pilates trainer as both are seemingly enjoying each other’s company. She has kept her hair tied in a pony and opted for glamorous makeup. The actor has captioned her photo using just a friend’s emoji and it definitely goes well with the picture.

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in the film Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film was helmed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijay.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor had shared a dancing video on Cardi B's song UP with her squad. In the Instagram reel, she is seen dancing by the pool with her squad. She is joined by her friends including Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit. Janhvi along with Namrata.

