Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning as she poses for a mirror selfie with her friend in a rare throwback PHOTO

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to grab attention on social media whenever her pictures are being shared on the same. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture of the actress.

Janhvi Kapoor is among the many new faces who have ventured into the Bollywood film industry very recently. The stunning beauty made her debut with the movie Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter in 2018 and that was it! Her stellar performance in the Shashank Khaitan directorial not only earned her overnight fame but also some good projects which will be rolled out soon. Apart from that, Janhvi also grabs attention because of her impeccable fashion sense and of course, utter beauty.

We have now come across a rare throwback picture of the Dostana 2 actress which dates back to the time when she was far off from making her official debut in the Bollywood film industry. As can be seen in the picture, Janhvi is seen posing for a mirror selfie with one of her friends. She looks absolutely stunning in a red backless bodycon dress. The actress lets her wavy hair down and is also seen carrying a blue bag.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Janhvi in Nashville with a friend - Admin Shreya pic.twitter.com/yZNrqaaHIv — Janhvi Kapoor FC (JanhviLovers) September 24, 2013

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she plays the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot. Just like many other movies, this biopic will also have an OTT release. Apart from that, the actress will feature alongside Rajkummar Rao in the horror-comedy titled Roohi Afzana. She will also team up with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya for Dostana 2. Janhvi is a part of ’s multi-starrer Takht too.

ALSO READ Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi's unseen throwback PHOTO speaks a lot about their unbreakable bond

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×