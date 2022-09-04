Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning as she shares PICS in white crop top and denim shorts

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. While the actress may only be a few films old, she has already proven that she’s an actor worth watching out for. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 directorial Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter and with projects like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Ghost Stories, the 25-year-old is well on her way to superstardom. She has been currently basking in the success of her recently released film, GoodLuck Jerry, which premiered digitally. Apart from her movies, Janhvi is a true-blue fashionista at heart and her sartorial choices are absolute proof! Speaking of which, the Dhadak actress on Sunday shared a series of pictures featuring herself and needless to say, she looked gorgeous.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared pictures in which she was seen wearing a white crop top paired with blue denim shorts. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress only wrote a single word "undone" as her caption for the photos which were immensely appreciated by her fans and followers.

Have a look at Janhvi's post:

Currently enjoying the success of GoodLuck Jerry. The movie was released on the OTT platform. Janhvi's performance was much lauded in the film. From her acting to dialogue delivery, fans loved every bit of her performance. She now has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Janhvi is also happy about completing Bawaal shooting schedule. Recently, she and Varun Dhawan shared several photos from their international shoot schedule for Bawaal and called it a wrap. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, Janhvi also has Mili with producer-dad Boney Kapoor. They are contemplating about the medium of release and a decision will be taken in due course. Lastly, she will also be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkumar Rao. This drama film has a cricket backdrop.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor binges Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2 and finds THIS WIFE the most entertaining; Guess who