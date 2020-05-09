Janhvi Kapoor looks like sunshine as she poses with a fan in THIS throwback pic & we are in awe of her beauty

Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is a sight to behold as she flaunts her no make up look.

Janhvi Kapoor might be just a film old in Bollywood but the actress is undoubtedly, one of the most sought after newcomer. She made her debut with 2018 release Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and ever since then the young starlet has been the apple of everyone’s eyes. After all, she carries the same panache as her late mother . In fact, just like the veteran actress, Janhvi is also a complete fashionista and her style statements are a rage among the audience.

And while the Dostana 2 actress aces the art of nailing the glam doll look, her simple, no make up, desi girl avatar is also popular among her fans. Interestingly, she loves flaunting her no make up look as well. Recently, we got our hands on a rarely seen picture of Janhvi and her beauty is making us go weak on our knees. In the picture, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress was seen looked like sunshine in her yellow suit as she posed with her fan and was all smiles for the camera.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s unseen pic:

Talking about the work front, Janhvi has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl wherein she will be playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer, Roohi Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao and ’s much talked about multi-starrer period drama Takht.

