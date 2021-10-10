Janhvi Kapoor looks like a true reflection of Sridevi as she dons a retro look; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is gorgeous and there is no denying this fact. The actress keeps posting stunning pictures of her and her fans love it. Janhvi is quite active on her social media and knows how to make heads turn and keep her fans and followers hooked on her page. Well, the actress posted a breathtaking picture of her where she was dressed in a retro look and we must admit that she looked just as pretty as her late mother and actress Sridevi and you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her as she looked nothing less than an Indian princess in the retro look. She wore a thin strap embellished golden blouse and a cream chiffon saree. The actress tied her hair in a bun and her eyes did all the talking. Her long lashes and the winged eyeliner added perfection to her retro look. Indeed her eyes looked gorgeous. Janhvi completed her look with a heavy Jhumka. Sharing this picture the actress wrote, “can I pretend to live in the 50s forever.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Siddharth Sengupta directorial Goodluck Jerry. Besides, she has also been roped for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht which also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 but the film has come to a halt at the moment. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Mili.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal as she shares a glimpse of her glam traditional avatar​