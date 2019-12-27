Janhvi Kapoor looks undeniably pretty in her monochrome PICS & we are totally crushing over her; Take a look

Janhvi Kapoor has recently shared a series of monochrome pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks undeniably pretty. Check out her latest pictures.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been the talk of the town ever since she made her debut with the movie Dhadak last year. This beautiful daughter of the late actress has been creating a lot of buzz even before making her entry in the Bollywood film industry. Janhvi comes from a family with a filmy background which also brings her into a lot of limelight all the time. The actress frequently gets snapped by the paparazzi at various events and occasions.

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often updates her fans with whatever is happening in her life. Recently, the Roohi Afza actress has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle which is sure to excite all her fans. Janhvi is seen wearing a front button collared outfit embellished with a matching belt as she poses for the camera. Moreover, her infectious smile further adds glow to her face in the monochrome pictures.

Check out the latest pictures of Janhvi Kapoor below:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has some interesting projects coming up next year. She will be portraying the role of an air force pilot in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She has been roped in opposite Rajkummar Rao for the horror comedy Roohi Afza. Janhvi is also a part of the multi – starrer Takht helmed by . She will be collaborating with Kartik Aaryan for the first time in Dostana 2.

