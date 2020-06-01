Janhvi Kapoor looks undeniably pretty sans makeup as she slays a yellow outfit in a throwback boomerang VIDEO

Dostana 2 actress Janhvi Kapoor looks beautiful even without makeup and her throwback boomerang video is proof. Check it out.

Despite being just a film old, Janhvi Kapoor has already made a place for herself in the Bollywood film industry. The actress made her debut in 2018 with the movie Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter and received a lot of praise for her stellar performance in the romantic drama. Post that, the actress did not have to look back anymore and started getting offers one after the other. Right now, Janhvi Kapoor has multiple projects lined up in her pipeline.

Apart from being a talented actress, Janhvi is also someone who is known for her unique fashion sense and impeccable style statements. It won’t be wrong to call her a style icon who serves as an inspiration for numerous young girls out there. Be it a simple saree or be it gym athleisure, Janhvi never fails to impress us with the way she slays in all her outfits and multiple instances prove the same. This is the reason why the actress steals the limelight everywhere.

As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback boomerang video of Janhvi Kapoor in which the actress is seen donning a yellow outfit while sitting inside a car. The Gunjan Saxena actress opts for a no-makeup look and is seen flaunting her natural skin which is just flawless! Janhvi lets down her hair while posing for the camera and needless to say, her killer expressions in the video are hard to miss. The actress is seldom active on social media but still enjoys a huge fan following on the same for reasons that are quite obvious.

Meanwhile, take a look at this throwback video of Janhvi Kapoor below:

On the work front, as has been mentioned above, Janhvi Kapoor has some interesting projects coming up one of which is the biopic title Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which is based on the life of an Indian Air Force pilot. The actress will team up with Rajkummar Rao for the horror-comedy Roohi Afza. To add to this, Janhvi Kapoor will collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for the first time in Dostana 2 helmed by . She is also a part of the multi-starrer Takht which has also been backed by Johar himself.

