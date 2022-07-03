Janhvi Kapoor is ‘lost in Amsterdam’, twins with Nysa Devgan in latest pics from the trip

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in the current generation. She never fails to keep all her fans hooked to her profile with her stunning pictures. Janhvi loves travelling. Well, The actress just dropped a couple of pictures from her Amsterdam vacation and we bet fans will not be able to take their eyes off her. In fact, in one of the pictures, we can also see her posing with Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan.

In the first picture, Janhvi Kapoor looks radiant and glowing as she poses for a picture wearing denim dungarees and a crop top. Then comes a picture of the beautiful sunset. Then in the next picture, we can see her in an all-white attire. She is wearing a white netted top over white pants. Then comes a picture wherein we can see Janhvi twinning with Nysa Devgan as they are posing with two other friends in a restaurant. Sharing these pictures, Janhvi wrote, “lost in Amsterdam”.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, Janhvi is making news for her upcoming movie Bawaal. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie will also star Varun Dhawan and will mark Janhvi’s first collaboration with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor. Besides, she will also be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the second time in Mr & Mrs Mahi and will also be seen in Boney Kapoor’s production Mili with Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

Recently, the first look of GoodLuck Jerry was released and it has created a lot of hype, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Janhvi Kapoor in a new avatar.

