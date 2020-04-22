Janhvi Kapoor makes a carrot cake for sister Khushi but the latter's reaction is epic; Watch VIDEO

Janhvi Kapoor makes a carrot cake for sister Khushi amidst their quarantine break. Check out the video to know how Khushi has reacted to the same.

Just like everyone, Janhvi Kapoor has been spending the quarantine break with her family members amidst the Coronavirus crisis that has hit the nation. Most of the time, the actress can be seen goofing around with sister Khushi and she shares glimpses of the same through various candid pictures and videos on social media. The Dhadak actress is known to be very close to her sister and the two of them set major sibling goals for others most of the time.

There is no second doubt about this fact that their funny banters are worth a watch. In the midst of all this, Janhvi has recently shared two videos on her Instagram handle in which she is seen offering a carrot cake made by her to Khushi. The latter is skeptical at first but ends up eating the same after being prompted by the Dostana 2 actress. But the reaction that Khushi gave after that is totally epic! She gives a blunt expression and then says that she does not like it when being asked by Janhvi to eat more. Seem like Janhvi has to work a little harder to ace her cooking skills!

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s post below:

(ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor posing for a photo on the streets of New York is a mood; Check out)

After a long hiatus of one year, Janhvi Kapoor has some interesting projects lined up. The actress will be playing the titular role in the biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will then be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the horror-comedy Roohi Afzana. Janhvi will collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for the first time in Dostana 2 helmed by .

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×