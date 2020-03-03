Janhvi Kapoor makes a fan's day as she stops, interacts and clicks a selfie with her; Watch Video

A few days ago, the actress was spotted at the launch of her Grazia cover in Mumbai and Janhvi looked chic in her all-white outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor is only one film old but the actress has a huge fan following on social media. After making her debut with Dhadak, Janhvi was seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories and has an exciting lineup of films this year. A few days ago, the actress was spotted at the launch of her Grazia cover in Mumbai and Janhvi looked chic in her all-white outfit. The actress was wore a pant suit but with a twist and made heads turn as she arrived for the launch.

Since the launch was in a public area, the actress was swamped by fans who naturally wanted a selfie with Janhvi. Scores of them gathered around her and that made it difficult for Janhvi to exit the venue smoothly. Amid all this chaos, Janhvi, however, did make a fan's day as she stopped and briefly chatted with her.

In the video, you can see Janhvi's fan calling out to her from the back. In no time, the actress turns, chats with her, clicks a selfie and heads to her car.

Check out the adorable video below:

The actress recently set social media buzzing with her classical dance which floored many. On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in the biopic of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena and Rajkummar Rao starrer RoohiAfzana. Apart from these 2 films, she also has Dostana 2 and Takht in the pipeline.

Read More