Janhvi Kapoor makes a goofy face as she fails to match up the dress code with Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the actresses who is quite active on social media and loves to treat his fans with beautiful pics of herself. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress often share stunning pics from her vacation along with updates from her upcoming projects. This isn’t all. She also doesn’t miss a chance to shower love on her closed ones with adorable posts. Keeping up with this trajectory, Janhvi has shared a beautiful pic with her daddy dearest Boney Kapoor.

In the pic, Janhvi was seen posing with her father as they headed for a part together. However, while the ace filmmaker made a statement in black kurta pyjama and Nehru jacket, Janhvi was seen wearing a casual purple coloured outfit with white stripes with slippers. In the pic, the Dhadak actress was seen making a goofy face while posing as she realised the difference between her and Boney’s dress code. Janhvi captioned the image as, “When you don’t get the dress code memo” and Janhvi’s expression was unmissable.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pic with Boney Kapoor:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Siddharth Sengupta directorial Goodluck Jerry. Announcing the wrap of the movie Janhvi Kapoor thanked her team and wrote, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting for all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything.”