Janhvi Kapoor makes impressive debut at Paris Haute Couture Week; turns heads in chic mermaid-style ensemble

After taking over the fashion industry in India, Janhvi Kapoor has finally made her international runway debut at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. The Bawaal actress recently walked for Indian designer Rahul Mishra’s show at the coveted fashion event.

The Mr & Mrs Mahi star made heads turn as she channelized her inner mermaid in a chic sparkly black outfit that captivated the audience. Check it out!

Janhvi Kapoor makes international debut at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024

Janhvi Kapoor is known for her impeccable fashion sense. The actress recently hit the headlines when she used method dressing to promote her romantic sports drama film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Well, the actress has done it again.

Kapoor made her international runway debut as she walked for Rahul Mishra at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. Donning an ethereal ensemble from Mishra’s Couture Fall 2024 collection, Aura, she looked like an Indian mermaid taking over the global fashion stage.

The designer dressed her in a mermaid-style skirt adorned with shimmering embroidered details with a dramatic train. She paired the holographic skirt with an intricately embellished bustier. The Bawaal actress rounded her look by keeping her makeup minimal and wore her hair in soft, cascading waves. Janhvi was able to impress the audience with her poise and elegance with which she walked the ramp.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Born to actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut with the 2018 film Dhadak. After enjoying the commercial success of the romantic drama, she was seen in Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mili, Bawaal, and the recently released film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Currently, the actress is eagerly waiting for the release of her upcoming spy thriller film Ulajh. Helmed by Sudhanshu Saria, the movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in key roles and is scheduled to release on August 2, 2024.

Kapoor is also part of the Telugu-language action film Devara: Part 1 in which she will be sharing the screen with NTR Jr., Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain.

ALSO READ: Ulajh: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew's thriller gets pushed; to now release on THIS date